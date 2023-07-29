Rafaela Vasquez, who was charged with wrongful death in 2020, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of endangering a person. She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

According to a police report, Vasquez repeatedly looked down instead of keeping her eyes on the road. Prosecutors said Uber was not criminally liable. Police had previously said the crash was “completely avoidable” and that Vasquez was on the TV program at the time of the collision. The Voice was streaming.