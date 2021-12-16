The tragedy shocked the whole of Australia after several children lost their lives while celebrating the end of school classes. The bouncy castle where they played was lifted into the air by the strong winds. The main authorities of the country have already expressed their condolences to the families.

This Thursday, December 16, around 10 in the morning, five children lost their lives and several more were seriously injured. This, after strong winds raised an inflatable castle causing it to fall 10 meters.

The tragedy occurred during end-of-the-year celebrations at Hillcrest Primary School on the island of Tasmania, in southeastern Australia. The news was released by local authorities.

The deaths of two boys and two girls were reported shortly after the incident, while another died in hospital after being injured. The other affected remain in the health center. The authorities have limited themselves to giving details of the children’s identities. However, the students are thought to be between 10 and 11 years old.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine told the media that “these children were celebrating their last day of school. Instead, we are all mourning their loss.”

Emergency services personnel work on the scene at Hillcrest Elementary School after strong winds lifted an inflated castle into the air in Devonport, Tasmania on December 16, 2021, killing several minors. . © Grant Wells / Reuters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that “young children have a fun day together with their families and it becomes such a terrible tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.” He said he was “devastated by this unimaginable tragedy.”

For his part, the secretary of the Tasmanian Department of Education, Tim Bullard, pledged to help the victims and their families. “We have a team in place to support students and employees, and this includes psychologists, social workers, and chaplains.”

Finally, Bullard sent his condolences. “Our hearts break for the families and loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken away too soon,” he said.

The local police investigate the case

Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said “it is simply inconceivable that this terrible tragedy has occurred” and promised a “thorough investigation.” At the moment, there are no details of what was used to anchor the castle to the ground or how it was lifted through the air.

Hine, the police commissioner, assured, for his part, that the case would be referred to a forensic doctor after an initial investigation.

This is one of the deadliest amusement-related accidents in Australia. However, it is something that has also happened in other countries. In the last 20 years in Spain, at least three minors have died and more than 50 have been injured by accidents in these types of attractions.

With EFE and Reuters