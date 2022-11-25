Purcell-Thompson beat Croatian duo Mektic-Pavic in three sets after Coric beat Kokkinakis 6-4 6-3 and De Minaur beat Cilic
Australia is the first finalist of the 2022 Davis Cup. The Aussie beat Croatia 2-1 in the semifinals. The victory of the Purcell-Thompson doubles was decisive, which ruled the Croatian couple Mektic-Pavic in three sets with the score of 6-7 (3) 7-5 6-4 in two hours and 16′ of play.
Previously in singles Coric had beaten Kokkinakis 6-4 6-3, while De Minaur had defeated Cilic with a doubles 6-2. In Sunday’s final, Australia awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Italy and Canada.
November 25th – 11.04pm
