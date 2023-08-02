The Australian Federal Police are up against one of the worst child sexual predators in history. Following a nine-year investigation, it has formalized no fewer than 1,623 criminal charges against a former daycare provider in Brisbane and Sydney. Michael Fitzgerald, deputy commissioner of the New South Wales Police, already considers it one of “the most horrific cases of alleged sexual abuse” of children and the hardest that has happened in his country. It has had a profound impact on Australian society. The defendant, who is only known to be 45 or 47 years old, attacked 91 girls, all of them under the age of 10, and committed 136 rapes between 2007 and 2022.

Australia is a country especially sensitive to pedophilia. He struggles with a horrible past. He is weighed down by the shadow of the ‘stolen generation’, the thousands of aboriginal children taken from their homes to be given to white families since 1860. Many of them suffered countless mistreatments.

In 2017 the Government described pedophilia as a “national tragedy” after another blow: a study by a special commission that found more than 8,000 cases of sexual abuse in public and religious institutions, which occurred between 1980 and 2015. The report only counted harassment confirmed, but specified that the real number “will never be known” and “amounts to tens of thousands.” 63% of the victims had been children. The report accounted for a huge number of abusers. Only among the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, with a strong establishment on the island, it pointed out 1,880 culprits.

In the latest atrocity to grip the heart of the country, the Brisbane rapist was able to get away with it for fifteen years. This fact has triggered complaints and questions from parents and social groups about how nobody detected a predator that attacked children with unbridled anxiety, generally under the guardianship of a daycare center. His case is reminiscent of that of Richard Huckle, the so-called “Britain’s worst pedophile”, sentenced in 2016 to 22 life sentences for raping 200 children in Malaysia.

Huckle, a young photographer and English teacher, also kept a low profile while volunteering at schools and orphanages. In 2019 he was stabbed to death in his cell at the British York prison. He did not go so far as to publish on the dark internet a kind of online ‘pedophilia manual’ that he had begun to write in which he collected aberrational rants such as his preference for poor children because “middle-class children give more trouble.” . Before strangling him, his murderer sodomized him as a show of “poetic justice”, as he confessed to the judge.

The big bad wolf in Australia had its fangs cut off by police last summer. Federal agents arrested him at the beginning of August due to the existence of very serious indications that pointed to trafficking in child pornography. He has spent a year in custody while investigators examined the vast amount of material he stored to determine the real extent of his crimes.

He kept at least 4,000 highly crude videos and photographs. Some detectives have been traumatized by what they have seen. “All the victims were prepubescent girls,” the police said in a statement. Of these, 87 have already been identified. Some are currently teenagers or have reached the age of majority. Tragedy continues in their lives. All of them are Australian, but there are four left, to add up to the 91 victims, who were the object of abuse abroad, for which several international investigative agencies are working in their search. “With so many alleged images and videos of minors recorded over 15 years, the identification process has required time, skill and determination,” Police Commissioner Justin Gougho said. “There is not much comfort that can be given to these families,” she added.

2014. The beginning of the end for Brisbane’s childhood nightmare began that year. The agents of a department of the Queensland Police specialized in the search for pedophiles on the Internet discovered a batch of photographs and videos posted on the dark web where two girls were seen being abused at the mercy of an adult. The images had been taken carefully so that no one could be identified, nor the place where they had been taken.



The Federal Police transferred them to several international agencies that began a worldwide search without any results. The material was not similar to that of any of the “most wanted” pedophiles by the authorities or with the one that child pornography mafias usually move. The researchers were also unable to detect new traces of the individual in the network. The images remained orbiting in the police terminals of the entire planet, waiting for some new fact to reveal their secrets.

The final clue came by chance last year. In a routine review of cold cases, Australian detectives were able to identify a piece of sheet that appeared in the videos. They followed his trail to a Brisbane nursery. Sometimes crimes contain paradoxes that are impossible to believe. After chasing the crime scene around the world, the Australian Police discovered that it was twenty kilometers from the police station.

The defendant was captured based on two charges for producing material on the sexual exploitation of minors and using a server dedicated to disseminating child pornography. Detectives found that he had no criminal record, which would have made it impossible for him to work with children. However, when they began to examine his belongings, the gates of an “unfathomable” hell opened before them. “This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases I have seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” Deputy Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald has admitted. Some of the victims were only one year old when they were assaulted. “It is beyond the realms of anyone’s imagination what this person did to these children.”

The Headquarters of New South Wales has specified that all the attacks occurred in the ten children’s centers where the accused had worked, including some located abroad, where he stayed for a couple of years. The Police have not provided the name of the institutions to protect the anonymity of those affected and “avoid their revictimization.”

Nor has he provided the identity of the predator, although it is known that he is outside that circle, more than 50%, of pedophiles who are part of the relatives of their victims. He was oblivious to them. You probably feel a complete lack of empathy and, if the experts are to be believed, it is very possible that in childhood or adolescence you suffered a similar traumatic experience.

During the inspection of his home, in a quiet tourist resort-neighborhood, mobile phones and cameras were seized, with which he apparently recorded his abuse over and over again. He would have committed them while working in daycare centers. In total, he has been accused of 1,623 crimes and investigators are trying to clarify, thanks to the testimony of the victims, how the predator coerced them. Because it is clear that hell moved with him: he faces 136 charges for raping minors under 10 years of age and 110 more for having sex with another girl. Which leads to a considerable number of life sentences under Australian law.