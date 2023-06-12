CANBERRA. According to initial information, the toll from a bus accident that occurred shortly after 11.30 pm local time in the city of Greta, in New South Wales, in the Australian state of Sydney, is 10 dead and 11 injured in Australia. This was reported by the Australian police, adding that 18 other passengers were unharmed. The bus would have overturned. The 11 wounded were taken to hospitals in the area, some even by helicopter. The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in the area under police surveillance to undergo mandatory tests and checks.