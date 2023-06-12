milett figueroa He became one of the most beloved figures on “The Great Chef: Celebrities” and his removal from the show saddened the jury and his thousands of fans. In this cooking reality show, the model showed a new facet that nobody knew about and, in this way, she stole the hearts of all viewers. For this reason, after leaving the competition, the also actress thanked for this opportunity and highlighted the great human quality that she has found in the entire production team.

In a video that was shared on the space’s social networks, Milett expressed what this great challenge has meant to her.

What did Milett Figueroa say after his elimination from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

“Well, a competition is like that, it starts and ends. The idea was to win, but I reached a high level and I can’t complain. The experience is enormous and the teaching is tremendous, invaluable, enriching. I’m leaving happy, really happy, happy to have met this wonderful group of people.. I leave with a warm heart, protected and with so much friendship,” said the model.

She also assured that, if at some point she is called to join the program again, she would not hesitate to accept: “I have loved this experience, if they proposed to me again, I would enter again.”

How was the moving farewell of Javier Masías with Milett Figueroa?

After being removed from “The Big Chef: Celebrities”Javier Masías moved more than one with the farewell words he dedicated to Milett Figueroa.

“I think that Milett’s great lesson and the reason that we all carry a little Milett in our hearts is that in the end, when facing a day full of challenges and difficulties, sometimes just a smile and having the best attitude are enough to get ahead” , he stated.