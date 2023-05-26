austin palau and Flavia Laos They walk together from top to bottom and, therefore, it was surprising for his fans that the influencer did not accompany him in the knee surgery of the former reality boy. While Said Palao’s brother was preparing to enter the operating room, Flavia was going on a trip to Miami, United States, to meet work commitments. Because of this, the model was harshly questioned on social networks.

These criticisms seem to have reached the ears of Austin Palao and on May 25, while Flavia shared an intimate moment with her partner, she said that the young man spent all day lying down and playing video games. “Like this for the whole day, I left it like this in the morning (playing video games)“, he expressed. It was there that Austin took the opportunity to make a complaint, as a joke. “It’s that you abandon me, well, that’s why“he replied.