The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, has ordered this Friday the country’s army to go on combat alert and its units to move closer to the border with Kosovo, according to the Tanjug news agency. Vucic’s orders come after Serb citizens in the northern Kosovo municipality of Zvecan (pop. 7,300) clashed with Kosovar police officers who were trying to help the newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor gain access to his post. Last December, Belgrade also put its Armed Forces on high alert in the face of the license plate crisis in northern Kosovo.

The vote in this municipality had been boycotted by the Serb community, the majority in this area. Local media have reported that Kosovo police fired tear gas into a crowd gathered in front of the Zvecan City Hall building.

The riots in northern Kosovo coincide with a demonstration that President Vucic and his formation, the conservative Serbian Progressive Party, had called for this Friday in Belgrade. The objective of this concentration was to counteract the two massive mobilizations that have taken place in the capital after a 13-year-old teenager killed 13 minors and the center’s guard in a school on May 3. Two days later, a new shooting took place 40 kilometers south of Belgrade, in which a 21-year-old man killed eight people. In less than 15 days, three protests against the violence that corrodes the country took place in the capital. The president’s response was to call for this Friday what was going to be “the biggest demonstration in the history of Serbia”, according to the official media.

Miguel Roán, director of the association Balkanisms and author of the book Brut Belgrade, believes that it is no coincidence that the incidents in northern Kosovo took place on the same day. “The Kosovar government has taken advantage of the fact that many Kosovar Serbs living in the north traveled by bus to Belgrade with the intention of attending the demonstration. pristine [capital de Kosovo] he took into account that there would be few people in Zvecan, he also took advantage of President Vucic’s moment of distraction and chose this day for the Albanian mayor to take office”.

The entry of the mayor-elect into the town hall was followed by riots and tear gas by the Kosovar police at the Kosovar Serb protesters. In this context, there was a live intervention by the Serbian Defense Minister, Milos Vucevic: “An urgent movement has been ordered [de tropas] to the Kosovo border. It is clear that terror against the Serb community in Kosovo is happening, ”he declared on television.

Florian Bieber, a professor of Southeast European Studies at the University of Graz in Austria, said by phone that he does not expect the Serbian army’s combat alert to degenerate into a warlike situation. “In Kosovo there is always a NATO presence [casi 4.000 soldados desplegados, a través de su misión KFOR]. This is the classic move Vucic makes from time to time: stir up the Kosovo issue to divert attention from some internal crisis. The last demonstration that took place in the capital as a result of the massacre was the largest in the last 23 years. Vucic had become very nervous and now he will take advantage of this crisis with Kosovo”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Some 50,000 Serbs living in four municipalities in northern Kosovo – where they are the majority – including Zvecan, refused to participate in the April 23 elections in protest that their demands for more autonomy had not been met, a new setback for the agreement on March peace between Kosovo and Serbia. Voter turnout, due to this boycott, was 3.47%. Kosovo Serb citizens have stated that they will not work with the new mayors of the four municipalities – all ethnic Albanians – because they feel they do not represent them.

The mayor of Zvecan was escorted to the town hall by the Kosovar police. However, the US ambassador to Kosovo, Jeff Hovenier, condemned through a tweet the action of the Kosovar authorities “to gain access to municipal buildings in northern Kosovo.” “Today’s violent measures must stop immediately,” he added. Hours later, it was the United States Secretary of State himself, Antony Blinken, who condemned the action of the Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, through a statement. Blinken claimed that Kosovo’s actions go against the advice of the United States and the European Union and “have unnecessarily sharpened and intensified tensions.” “They will have consequences for our bilateral relations with Kosovo,” he concluded.

Florian Bieber believes that the Kosovar government made a mistake by sending the Albanian mayor to the Kosovar Serb municipality of Zvecan. “It has no legitimacy, nor any support in that municipality.” But he warns: “The violence was started by Vucic’s supporters.”

Serbs in the northern region of Kosovo do not accept the territory’s declaration of independence sealed in 2008, nearly a decade after the end of the war, and still consider Belgrade their capital. Serbs are only in the majority in the northern region; ethnic Albanians make up more than 90% of Kosovo’s population.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.