After announcing her first pregnancy, Aurora Ramazzotti he is also happy to show some previews of his new home where he will go to live with Goffredo Cerza. The famous influencer has posted some photos of her wonderful walk-in closet. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Aurora Ramazzotti is one of them influencer most loved and followed in the world of social media. Over the last period, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti is committed to taking care of her new apartment where he will welcome his first child.

Among the previews of the newly renovated apartment that the influencer showed to all his fans is the walk-in closet. To avoid straining because of her pregnancy, Aurora enlisted the help of aexpert in order to better organize the spaces for her clothes and accessories. The woman in question is Erika Grazia Lombardothe professional organizer loved by many VIPs.

As we can well observe from the images in question, it seems that the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti has occupied the entire space with his clothes without leaving room for those of Goffredo Cerza. Such detail it certainly did not pass in the attention of the fans who pointed it out to them immediately. This was his reply:

Lawful question. In reality, Erika was useful in optimizing all the available spaces in the house and we left the entire wardrobe in the other room. Even an entire wardrobe seems exaggerated to me… surely I will find a way to colonize that too.

At a later time, the influencer also spoke about his pregnancy claiming to be back to do some sport. These were his words: