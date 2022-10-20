Mexico City.- The prophet started a class action procedure against mega cablebefore him increase in consumer complaints due to recurrent failures in its telecommunications services.

Among the reasons for the complaints is the constant loss of signal for prolonged periodsas well as the improper collection despite the lack of service.

“For prophet it does not go unnoticed that mega cable It is the telecommunications and restricted television operator that has received the most complaints per million subscribers in the most recent reports.

“Lately, Profeco detected a Notable increase in consumer complaints in consumer defense offices in various entities in the country,” the agency said in a statement.

The legal action requires mega cablefor the benefit of more than 4 million subscribers, comply with the delivery of its telecommunications services in accordance with what is required, the agency explained.

When presenting recurring failures, mega cable it affects the fundamental rights of its consumers, he added.

The collective action must be made up of at least 30 consumers, the agency explained in the statement.