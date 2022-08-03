Aurora Ramazzotti, over the years, it has managed to earn the esteem of the public. In fact, it can be said at present a successful influencer and there are many people who share his views. The winning card of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti’s daughter was undoubtedly his personality.

The girl is determined and determined and does not mind denouncing the truth outright. In short, Aurora is now one woman and his talents I am countless. The young woman does not allow herself to be intimidated and, indeed, she is always on the front line to denounce injustices and inappropriate situations outright.

She recently became the protagonist of a harsh outburst in which she denounced the terrible cultural situation in which Italy finds itself, starting from insults that regularly receives on social media. Some believe that his success is due only to his surname.

Aurora tried to explain that the desire to follow in the footsteps of her parents arose from her passion and many of the gods its users could not help but appreciate this speech. This prejudice has always been a burden for this young woman, who tries in every way to unstuck the label of “daughter of”.

After the numerous criticisms that Aurora has had to face recently, fortunately and in a completely unexpected way it is an old friend of his intervened to defend it and cheer them up. This is Tommaso Zorzi: he and Aurora were friends since high school, but unfortunately, due to a series of misunderstandings, they sometimes drifted apart.

Now, however, seeing the difficulties of his childhood friend, Zorzi has not been able to remain silent. AND’ intervened with words full of sweetness for Ramazzotti. This is the dedication that Tommaso has entrusted to social networks: “I have lived with you since high school and I know how much prejudice has always been present in your life and subsequently in your work”.

“I admire you for your perseverance and you taught me to look beyond. But I know how much the words have hurt you and, whenever I can, in my small way, I will always try to prevent this from happening and above all that it conditions you. To I love Auri very, very much “. A splendid dedication that certainly made Aurora smile back.