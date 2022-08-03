Daily Mail: Child kidnapper arrested in Alabama after his 12-year-old hostage escaped

In the US state of Alabama, a 12-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapper who drugged her with alcohol, tied her to a chair with ropes, and held her captive for a week. About it informs Daily Mail.

According to the publication, in order to free herself, the girl had to gnaw through the ropes. She was discovered by a driver on the highway and handed over to the police. The attacker was arrested the next day. It turned out to be 37-year-old Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes.

During a search of the man’s house, two bodies were found. He was charged with murder, kidnapping and mistreatment of human remains. The attacker faces the death penalty, in the state of Alabama it is allowed.

On June 22, it was reported that a homeless man took hostage an employee of an Internet cafe in the Japanese city of Kawagoe. After five hours of negotiations, the police broke into the office, arrested the intruder and released the girl. She didn’t get hurt.