The famous figure skater and producer Ilya Averbukh traditionally staged the premiere of his new ice production on the eve of the holiday holidays. On Thursday, December 29, at Luzhniki, figure skaters for the first time presented the show The Wizard of OZ in a new ice-circus version. There was a full house in the hall, the performance was attended by many celebrities with their children, Moslenta was told in the press service of the show.

“When many ice projects appeared, there was a fear that there would be a glut of the market. But all our products are objectively very high quality. If you look at the level of world projects, you will smile, ”Averbukh was quoted as saying.

The producer of “The Wizard of Oz” said that Russian athletes have created a real “ice Broadway”. “It seems that there are dozens of musicals on Broadway, and everyone should interfere with each other, but ours, on the contrary, accumulates all the fans. Full houses on one street. I think we now have a street of high-quality ice projects, and this is great, ”Averbukh assessed Russian ice productions.

The roles in The Wizard of OZ were performed by figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva, Roman Kostomarov, Oksana Domnina, Maxim Shabalin, Mikhail Kolyada, Nikolai Kolesnikov and others.

Earlier, the well-known figure skater, two-time world champion and winner of two Olympic silver medals, Evgenia Medvedeva, recalled the difficulties of preparing a big New Year’s show. In The Wizard of Oz, she played a major role.