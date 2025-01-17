If there was a footballer who finished the Spanish Super Cup Classic especially highlighted, that was Aurélien Tchouaméni. And this is what the Santiago Bernabéu crowd let him know this Thursday with a monumental whistle upon hearing his name when the public address system announced Real Madrid’s lineup to face Celta in the Copa del Rey.

The wind music had little or no effect on the French midfielder, who gave a great performance on the pitch of the Madrid temple to vindicate himself, with a Pass accuracy of 94.2%, eight duels won and seven recoveries.

And not only that, the Gaul He also acted as an assistantserving the goal to Fede Valverde, who burst Celta’s goal with a whiplash, and touched the goal with a shot to the corner when Real Madrid was most stuck in the first half.

The sensations he left on the green on his return home also gave him the opportunity to send a strong message that makes it very clear what stuff the Frenchman is made of: “What doesn’t kill you…”he pointed out in a post, along with several images of the match, referring to the lyrics of Strongerwhich says ‘What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger’ (what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger, in Spanish).

