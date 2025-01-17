Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Saudi Arabia, 1981) has entered Dakar history by being the first Saudi to win the toughest rally in the world. He did it on the dunes that he knows so well and that led him to overtake Henk Lategan in the final stages of the race. A lover of the world of motors, Al-Rajhi is a successful businessman who has more than 25,000 workers under his orders in companies ranging from the steel sector to real estate and catering businesses, although the money already came from his family: it is son of businessman Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi, a banking magnate whom he began helping when he was young. Related News DAkar RALLY 2025 standard Yes Inside the toughest rally in the world Sergi Font ABC accompanies the Dakar caravan and enjoy a few days in the imposing desert of Saudi Arabia. Always friendly and attentive to whoever approaches him, he usually organizes sumptuous meals during the rest days of the rally, to which he invites his opponents. If his great rival has been and is Nasser Al-Attiyah, Al-Rajhi has his great idol and example to follow in Carlos Sainz. Few like him in the bivouac regretted the abandonment of the Madrid native in the first days of this Dakar. This admiration explains why last year, after a serious accident in the sixth stage, he gave Sainz his ‘motorhome’, a luxurious mansion on wheels that made the hardness of the rally much more bearable for the Madrid native. Today Al-Rajhi takes over from his idol.

