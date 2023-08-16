The conflict in Sudan broke out last April and since then about 4.5 million people have had to flee the shelling and clashes. This was reported by the International Organization for Migration, which indicated that the total number of internally displaced persons reached 3.4 million, which represents some 385,600 families.

Four months into the conflict in Sudan between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, humanitarian agencies and international organizations warn that the “situation is getting out of control.”

In a joint statement, 20 United Nations agencies and other organizations called on the international community to work for the restoration of peace and equal access to humanitarian aid.

“With each passing day, the Sudanese are deprived of the peace they hold dear, the life they are entitled to, and the future they deserve,” the document said.

The UN and groups defending human rights explain that the war has caused about 1,100 deathsaccording to official figures, but also sexual violence and food shortages.

According to World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris, “the world is ignoring the dire needs” faced by the Sudanese.

According to the United Nations, the world is ignoring the “dire needs” of the Sudanese people. File Image – June 16, 2023. © AP

At the same time, the signatories commit to continue delivering essential services such as food, water, shelter and medical attention through their local delegations and for this reason They call on the parties to the conflict to guarantee “safe and unrestricted access”since any attack that prevents aid could constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

In early August, the NGO Amnesty International noted that numerous war crimes have been committed by both sides, including the deliberate killing of civilians as well as mass sexual assaults. According to the United Nations, there are 28 reports of rape, but the total number is estimated to be much higher.

About 4.5 million have had to leave their homes

The International Organization for Migration states that almost a million people have been forced to leave their country for neighboring nations. June 8, 2023. © Zohra Bencemra/AP

The agency states that the displaced come mostly from the eight states most affected by the conflict, mainly from Khartoum, the capital, from the Darfur region, the main stronghold of the paramilitaries, and from Kordofan, regions where the clashes They have the highest intensity.

Besides, the number of people who have left the country for neighboring nations exceeds one million. The main destination is estimated to be Chad, with 40.8%, followed by Egypt with 28% and South Sudan with 21.6%.

While 68% of this total number of refugees have Sudanese nationality, the remaining 32% are foreigners or “returnees”, people who had previously had to move.

Aid agencies say Khartoum is virtually reduced to an urban battlefield as paramilitary forces have seized homes and turned them into operational bases. In turn, the Army attacks residential areas from land and air.

There is not enough funding to guarantee humanitarian assistance

The signatory organizations of the statement indicate that of the more than 3,000 million dollars they requested, only around 27% financing has been achieved.

“For four horrific months, the people of Sudan have been embroiled in a war that is destroying their lives and their homeland and violating their basic human rights,” the document reads.

The UN humanitarian aid agency asked for a total of $2.57 billion and has raised $651 million, while UNHCR asked for $566 million and has raised less than $175 million.







The text adds that “people are dying because they cannot access health services and medicines. And now, because of the war, the children are wasting away from lack of food and nutrition.”

So far there have been at least nine ceasefire agreements, with constant violations, between the military and the paramilitaries. Attempts to defuse the conflict have been mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia. In the latter country, peace talks were held between May and June, but the initiative failed.

With EFE and Reuters