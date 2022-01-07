The executive director of the Brazilian Association of Retroport Terminals and Container Carriers (ABTTC), Wagner Souza, said this Friday that his associates have reported delays in releasing cargo at the ports of Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí because of the strike of tax auditors of the Federal Revenue.

“The information given by our associates is that there are more criteria for the cargo conferences, which increases the time for their accomplishment”, said he, who was unable to specify the increase in time for the release of the goods. “A small part of the conference takes place in the backyard.”

The tax auditors of the Internal Revenue Service began carrying out a standard operation on the 23rd to pressure the federal government to regulate the payment of an “efficiency bonus” to the category, among other demands.

“We understand the demands of the category to be fair, especially regarding the holding of new public tenders to fill the vacancies left by retired civil servants. We hope that the government will soon find a plausible solution to the problem,” he said.

The post Auditors Strike Affects Cargo Conference in Santos, Rio and Itajaí Ports appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

