Audis will be friendly in the future. Just like before.

It’s funny to see how a brand can change. Audi was a kind of German Saab in the 1960s and 1970s. A little stubborn, a bit solid and as exciting as woolen underpants that go to the ankles. That changed in the 1980s with the Audi ur-quattro. At least, that was the intention.

Audi rose slightly in prestige, but next to the quattro it was all quite mature. In the 1990s, Audi was King of Understatement and after the turn of the millennium, the brand opted for a large gaping grille (the Single Frame Grille) and a more extroverted design language. Extrovert against the aggressive. The Audi RS6 is the ultimate example of this.

Audis are getting friendlier than this, so.

Audis are getting friendlier

But according to Marc Lichte, that will not last long. He reports this to the British Top Gear. Marc Licht is Audi’s design boss. according to him, Audi will tone down the aggressive design and look more for a friendly appearance. According to him, the Activesphere concept is a harbinger of the new design language of the brand from Ingolstadt.

This is the Audi Activesphere, a precursor to Audi’s new design.

The new language will be a lot ‘softer and friendlier’ than before. A notable reason is the war in Ukraine.

One of the reasons is that there is a war going on not far from here (in Ukraine) that affects everyone. I don’t like this aggressive styling, to be honest. There are so many more options. Therefore, designers generally do not focus on aggressive designs. At least, that’s my interpretation Marc Lichte sees a connection between Audi’s design and war.

More freedom thanks to EVs

Another advantage and opportunity for Audi is that they can adapt the design language while using completely new technology. This offers a great opportunity for Audi, because now they don’t have to place huge engines in front of the front axle. This means less overhangs and therefore better proportions. Indeed, just like the new crop of rear-wheel drive Mazdas, for example.

The last Audi with a combustion engine will be introduced by the Germans in 2025, so in two years’ time. After that, all new cars will be fully electric. In 2033, Audi will completely stop producing cars with a combustion engine*.

*There is a possibility for Audi to sell a car blow engine after 2033 in certain parts of China.

