Real Madrid will receive Elche, the LaLiga team, at home this week. It will be a game with a different atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu, as its greatest exponent in attack, Vini Jr, will not be able to play because he has to fulfill the cycle of cards. Here we leave you the 5 players who can be key for Ancelotti to get the 3 points and get back to 8 behind FC Barcelona.
He will be under sticks again. He is finally having the games that he was promised at the beginning of the season despite the fact that he was betrayed in the Copa del Rey. Courtois will return next weekend against Osasuna.
The leader of the defense of Real Madrid will once again be a starter. When he doesn’t play, Madrid suffers a lot at the back. He is the defender who has had the most continuity throughout the year and it shows. Alaba and Rudiger haven’t quite caught up with the competition rhythm.
His last games are being 10. It would be a mistake to take him out of Real Madrid’s starting XI at this time. It doesn’t matter if he plays as a winger or in midfield, but he has to continue enjoying this continuity.
If Vinicius is on the left, most likely it will be his turn to occupy said demarcation. He has a golden opportunity to show all his potential, being the reference of Real Madrid’s attack, playing against the bottom of the category.
His season is not being bad in terms of records, but he is not quite the Benzema of last year. He looks rusty, less fine in many match situations, coming into play less… Before a team that is going to lock up, his participation is key.
