Friday, September 29, 2023



| Updated 10/05/2023 1:50 p.m.















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

An elegant coupe design, a spacious interior and a cutting-edge character in terms of technology. This is the new Audi Q8, a model that is now available at Audi Huertas Motor and with which the German brand confirms its commitment to premium vehicles with high performance.

The first thing that stands out about the Audi Q8 is its exterior. The new version of the Audi Q8 has a grille with wider inlets than its predecessor, a new front bumper design and hot exhaust outlets on all versions. It also includes HD Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights with four available light signatures. All these qualities are complemented by an extension of the body color range with the metallic colors Chili Red, Ascari Blue and Shakir Gold.

In terms of technology, the Audi Q8 has the latest on the market. Drivers will be able to enjoy applications such as Spotify or YouTube without having to carry their phone with them thanks to the integration of the Audi Appstore into the MMI system on the vehicle’s screen. All of this also has OTA updates, which allows you to always have the latest version of all these entertainment tools. As a novelty, those who purchase an Audi Q8 will have 25 gigabytes of capacity included for free during the first year.

Additionally, the S line version also has electric exterior mirrors with memory, sports adaptive air suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels and front armrest.

The Audi Q8 offers engine options for all types of drivers. This model has two gasoline versions (V6 TFSI and V8 TFSI), with powers ranging from 245 HP to 340 HP, and a diesel version (V6 TDI), which reaches 507 HP. For its part, a plug-in hybrid version is also available that has two variants: 394 HP and 490 HP.

Safety behind the wheel



Safety is another of the aspects that stand out the most about the Audi Q8. This new model has a rear view camera and includes the Pre-sense Basic system, which includes various preventive passenger protection elements that are activated in the event of critical situations, such as activating the emergency flashers and closing the windows. automatically. Optionally, with the Comfort and Premium trim packages, the vehicle can have parking assistant with remote control plus and 365-degree surrounding cameras.

Added to all this cutting-edge technology is a surprising design and a unique driving experience, which makes this model a true luxury Crossover SUV.