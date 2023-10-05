United States | Biden continues to build Trump’s border wall despite campaign promises

The Biden administration plans to build a 32-kilometer border wall in South Texas.

of the United States president Joe Biden the administration plans to continue building a border wall along the Mexican border. At least the British Broadcasting Corporation will tell you about it BBC and a news agency AP.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced changes to the law that would allow for the construction of a border wall in South Texas.

The administration plans to build a roughly 20-mile-long border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Starr County.

The purpose of the wall is to curb immigration. According to the government’s data, more than 245,000 illegal border crossings have been reported from the region this year.

Border wall construction between Mexico and the United States was originally President Donald Trump’s a project that Democrats, including Biden, fiercely opposed.

In 2020, Biden had promised that the construction of the wall would not continue if he was elected president.

However, after the number of illegal border crossings increased, Biden has come to the opposite solution.

Biden has received increasing criticism regarding his immigration policy.