We can already hear you thinking: ‘Nicely bland TopGear, of course this Performance is Audi’s most powerful rear-wheel drive, the R8 is the only one.’ But that’s not right. The new Audi Q4 is also a rear-wheel drive. Just like the entire ID series from Volkswagen (yes, your neighbor’s lease car is a curbed drift machine). The Audi R8 Performance RWD is the more powerful version of the existing R8 RWD and now offers 570 hp and 550 Nm.

The 5.2-liter V10 is therefore 30 hp and 10 Nm more powerful than the version we already know. The V10 still doesn’t use turbos for this performance. The 0-100 time is now 3.7 seconds (Spyder: 3.8 s) and the top is 329 km/h. For the Spyder, the top speed is 2 km/h lower. The power (unfortunately) always goes to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission. The safety systems allow controlled drifts in Sport mode and for the first time Audi is placing optional variable power steering in the R8 RDW, which should give you better feedback from the steering wheel.

Optional rims under the Audi R8 Performance RWD

The Audi R8 Performance RWD is mounted on 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inchers at the rear. You can also opt for equal rim sizes all around, then the front wheels also grow to 20-inch and then Audi mounts the same Michelin Cup tires. If you want to fill the rims well, you can upgrade the 18-inch brake discs to 19-inch ceramic brake stuff. By the way, the Coupé weighs 1,590 kilos and the Spyder weighs 1,695 kilos.

Exterior upgrades

Just like the Audi R8 Performance with four-wheel drive, you can recognize the car by a black grille, larger air intakes in the bumper, a front splitter and a different diffuser. According to Audi, 60 percent of the components of this Audi R8 Performance RWD are identical to those of the LMS GT4 race car, which also has rear-wheel drive. He will come to the Netherlands in early 2022. The prices of the RDW will follow. The Performance with quattro costs at least 283,000 euros.