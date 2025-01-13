Audi has been one of the first volume companies to be surpassed in global sales by Tesla. The firm with the four rings, owned by the Volkswagen Group, has marketed a total of 1,671,218 vehicles in 2024, which is equivalent to a decrease of 11.8% in the year-on-year comparison. teslaFor its part, it delivered 1,789,226 vehicles last year, 1% less compared to 2023, which also represents the first decline in sales for the company led by the Trump magnate, Elon Musk, in a decade.

The German company considered 2024 to be its “transition year.” A year marked by the entry into the market of new models, such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, of which 15,000 units have been sold. The multinational based in Ingolstadt (Germany) attributes this drop in sales to the “difficult economic conditions, an intensely competitive market and limited parts availability”.

After a record year in 2023, geopolitical and industrial conditions impacted delivery figures in 2024. “A general economic environment characterized by stagnation and structural problems, as well as a tense political situation, posed major challenges for the entire automotive industry. and influenced consumer behavior on an international scale,” noted the German company.

Audi has recorded double-digit declines in all markets—with the exception of Europe, excluding Germany, where deliveries have fallen by 5.9%, to 466,209 units sold. It is in Germanyits domestic market, where the brand with the four rings has experienced the greatest decline, with 198,342 vehicles delivered, which was 21.3% less in the year-on-year comparison. In it United Kingdom the number of deliveries was close to 123,000 units (11% less); in France around 48,000 units (3% less). One of the few European markets in which Audi has recorded increases has been in Italy, with more than 67,000 units sold, 1% more in the year-on-year comparison. In SpainAudi has managed to sell more than 39,000 units (4% less).

Emerging markets followed, where Audi has sold 116,462 units, 18.2% less year-on-year.

In North Americathe premium firm of the Volkswagen Group has managed to deliver 240,771 vehicles, 13% less compared to 2023, when it was able to market 276,735 units.

Audi has also seen its business suffer in Chinaan intensely competitive market, where sales have registered a decrease of 10.9% and 649,434 vehicles were sold.

It has also seen its deliveries decrease in the completely electric models, of which Audi has managed to market 164,000 unitsdown 8% compared to 2023. However, demand was especially strong for the Audi Q4 e-tron, with around 108,000 units delivered worldwide.