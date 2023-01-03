It seems far away, but 2026 is almost around the corner, and there are those who have already started the production of the new power units that will be the protagonists in three years’ time. One such team is Audi, which will not field its own car but – having partnered with Sauber and acquiring 75% of the team over time – will supply the Swiss team with new generation engines and will immediately indicate the names of the drivers on which to bet. One of these must already arrive at the end of 2023. The initial argument applies: 2026 is already here, and we need to develop in advance. Indeed, Audi is looking for a name with experience that can guide the genesis of the new engine.

“It may seem that our debut is far away, but we want a development pilot by the end of 2023“said Audi CEO Adam Baker. “It is very important to have someone with experience to develop our new engine in the simulators we have in Neuburg. We are also looking for industry experts with previous experience in Formula 1. It is the first time since 2009 that a Formula 1 engine has been developed in Germany: therefore, if we want specialized personnel we must look in England, France or Italy“.

Audi will make its debut in Formula 1 as a power unit supplier: considering the size of the name in question and having received guarantees and incentives to enter Formula 1 (for example the abolition of the MGU-H), a bankruptcy would be less forgivable compared to other cases. However, the house with the four rings knows how complicated it is to be competitive in Formula 1, so it has put its “hands ahead”, speaking of victory “only” from 2028, while for the first year it is aiming for podiums with the team it will supply the engines. For now, only Sauber will use the Neuburg engines, but Baker himself has not excluded customer teams should the FIA ​​ask for it.