The regulatory revolution in terms of chassis-aerodynamics in F1 has just experienced its debut in the GPs held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but the Circus looks forward to what will be the next evolution step, namely the new regulation dedicated to power units which will debut in 2026 when biofuels will now have 4 years of use in F1 behind them. The 2026 engines will no longer have as a component the MGU-H which for years has been a real puzzle for Honda, the only manufacturer to join Ferrari, Mercedes and Renault in the supply of power units since the maximum automotive formula has decided to take the path of turbo-hybrid propulsion.

The group Volkswagen is the major manufacturer closest to formalizing entry into F1 in 2026. The strategy of the German giant is to deploy two brands of its group, namely Porsche And Audi, alongside teams already busy on the starting grid. Porsche is close to formalizing the partnership with Red Bull – a ‘V-Max’ model dedicated to Verstappen is also being studied, which is freshly renewed with the Milton Keynes team until 2028 – while Audi by the end of 2021 was already very close to McLaren, with the latter later denying the rumors of a purchase by the Quattro Cerchi house. According to the news agency Reuters Audi would be ready to formalize an offer equal to 500 million euros (at the exchange rate of 556 million dollars) to McLaren. A decisive meeting will be held within Volkswagen next week to move the definitive offensive towards F1. The impacts that the war in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia has caused on the automotive market will be discussed and evaluated. After the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen tried to rebuild its image based on electric mobility and the reduction of carbon emissions. F1 would be the ideal platform to continue this path in the name of the ‘green’ turning point.