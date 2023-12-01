Justice validated the pension review in December 2022; Moraes asked for the process to be highlighted, with no date for resumption

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), suspended this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) the judgment of an appeal from INSS (National Social Security Institute) involving the so-called “lifelong review” of pensions.

The virtual trial of the matter would be completed this Friday (Dec 1st), but Moraes asked for the process to be highlighted. Therefore, the analysis of the appeal was suspended. There is no date for the resumption of the trial.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court validated the lifetime review and allowed retirees who went to court to request the recalculation of the benefit based on all contributions made throughout their lives. Before the decision, the review was not recognized.

The Court recognized that the beneficiary can choose the calculation criterion that yields the highest monthly amount, and it is up to the retiree to assess whether the lifetime calculation can increase the benefit or not.

According to the understanding, the transition rule that excluded contributions prior to July 1994, when the Real Plan was implemented, can be removed if it is disadvantageous to the insured.

After recognition, the INSS filed an appeal to restrict the effects of the decision to exclude the application of the review to already extinguished social security benefits, court decisions that denied the right to review in accordance with the jurisprudence of the time and prohibition of payment of differences before the 13th of April 2023, the date on which the STF trial ruling was published.

Scoreboard

Earlier, before the trial was interrupted, the trial score was undefined as to which position should prevail.

Ministers Fachin, Rosa Weber (voted before retirement) and Cármen Lúcia voted to establish December 17, 2019 as a milestone for the recalculation, the date on which the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) recognized the right of review to an INSS insured.

Ministers Cristiano Zanin, Dias Toffoli and Luís Roberto Barroso voted to annul the STJ’s decision.

Moraes, who suspended the trial, understood that the time frame would be December 1, 2022, the date on which the Supreme Court decided the issue.

Understand

The case judged by the STF deals with an appeal by the INSS against a decision by the STJ that guaranteed an insured person of the RGPS (General Social Security Regime) the possibility of reviewing the benefit based on contributions over the period prior to 1994.

During the process, associations that defend retirees requested that social security contributions made before July 1994 be taken into account when calculating benefits. These contributions stopped being considered as a result of the 1999 Pension Reform, whose transition rules excluded payments before the Real Plan from the account.

According to the entities, INSS policyholders had a reduction in their benefits due to the disregard of these contributions.

With information from Brazil Agency