There is turbulence in Deportivo Independiente Medellín due to shocking news that came to light in the last few hours. The Conmebol Anti-Doping Unit notified the Antioquia club of a positive result after an anti-doping test on the player David Alejandro Loaiza Gutiérrez.

It may be of interest to you: Cardona made a crude confession: ‘Drama and depression; ‘My son saved me from tragedy’

This Friday, the ‘powerful’ informed about the player’s positive through an official statement on his website, where he provided more details of what happened to the 29-year-old Colombian.

“Deportivo Independiente Medellín informs its fans, the media and the public in general, that in the month of August 2023 the institution was notified by the Conmebol Anti-Doping Unit, of a adverse analytical result of Sample “A” of the player David Alejandro Loaiza Gutiérrez,” he explained.

Read here: Luis Rubiales case is agitated: judge calls key witnesses for kissing Jenni Hermoso

According to the information provided by the Antioquia team, the anti-doping control was carried out in the match played against Club Atlético San Lorenzo in the month of July for the Copa Sudamericana.

The antidoping test found the presence of the specific substance (S5) known as Furosemide, due to possible ingestion of a contaminated product.

After the notification, Deportivo Independiente Medellín immediately began the process of support and accompaniment for David Loaiza on all fronts.

The legal department of the ‘paisa’ group requested the opening of Sample “B” of the athlete, as well as the respective documentation packages before the Laboratory endorsed by Wada in Cologne, Germany.

We tell you: Who is Beka Beka, the footballer who went into crisis on the edge of a bridge?

In addition, it was reported that the soccer player attended the preliminary hearing before Conmebol on September 1 in which the preliminary arguments of the procedure were presented and the formal opening of a procedure before the Disciplinary Commission of the governing body of South American soccer is awaited.

Uruguay National vs. Medellin See also President of Mexico tests positive for covid-19 for the second time in almost a year Photo: Dante Fernandez. AFP

In accordance with the Conmebol regulations, David Loaiza is provisionally suspended and this reason has not been called to the last Independiente Medellín games.

Finally, The decision is being appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the aim of annulling the provisional suspension that affects the Colombian footballer, seeking to allow him to participate in official matches while the disciplinary procedure is carried out and there is a final decision.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO