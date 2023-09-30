In an emotional day at the “Sierra Hermosa” Ecological and Sports Park in the State of Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador carried out an inspection of the Wellness programs, in the company of the state governor, Delfina Gómez.

However, one of the unexpected moments of the event was when the mayor of Tecámac, Mariela Gutiérrez Escalante, became the center of attention by kissing the hand of the Chief Executive, in a gesture that showed her admiration.

From the beginning of the event, President López Obrador received a warm welcome from the inhabitants of the municipality, who hailed him with cheers and applause, chanting phrases such as “President! President! President!” and “It is an honor to be with Obrador.”

People held cards with messages of affection and gratitude, such as “With affection we love you president” and “Young people building the future with AMLO”, thus demonstrating their support for the president.

When the members of the presidium were introduced, the mayor received a standing ovation. López Obrador asked her to come closer and hugged her. Then, Gutiérrez Escalante took command of the president, bowed and kissed him.

President López Obrador was accompanied at this event by his Welfare Cabinet, headed by the secretary of this branch, Ariadna Montiel.

During his speech, the president announced an important constitutional reform proposal that will benefit older adults.

He plans to send to the Legislative Branch an initiative so that the Pension for Wellbeing program is granted starting at age 65 instead of 68, as it is currently.

The objective of this modification is to ensure that more people can access this important benefit from an earlier age.

In addition, it seeks to change the frequency of delivery of the Welfare Pension, going from bimonthly to monthly or even biweekly, with the collaboration of the Welfare Secretariat and the Welfare Bank, in coordination with the Undersecretariat of Expenditures of the Welfare Secretariat. Treasury and Public Credit.

During the assembly in Tecámac, the president recalled the importance of the branches of the Banco del Bienestar in the municipality, which ensure that the resources reach directly the beneficiary population of the Welfare Programs, eliminating intermediaries and guaranteeing an efficient distribution of the funds. supports.

This event in Tecámac not only served to supervise essential social programs, but also as a symbol of support and collaboration between different levels of government in search of the well-being of the population.