The nine women of Colombian nationality who had been missing since last January 5, when they were taken to attend a private party and were sexually exploited as 'escorts' by a man identified as Saulo David Sánchez Zetina, 'El Jaguar', who allegedly heads a women trafficking network linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), were found on the night of this Saturday, January 13.

This was reported by the interim governor of the State of Tabasco, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, through his 'X' account:

“I inform the public that 24 hours after the Tabasco Prosecutor's Office was informed by the letter from the Colombian Consulate in Cancun, and after good investigative work by said Prosecutor's Office, the Colombian women mentioned by the consul and who were allegedly missing. The women are in good health and are under the protection of the Prosecutor's Office to determine their situation. We will continue to inform you through official accounts and channels.”.

Likewise, the Tabasco Prosecutor's Office assured that they will be expanding the information about his condition in a few minutes.

I inform the public that 24 hours after the @FGETabasco was informed by the document of the Colombian Consulate in Cancún, and after good investigative work by said Prosecutor's Office, the Colombian women mentioned by the consul and (1/2) were located. — Carlos Manuel Merino Campos (@cmmerino) January 14, 2024

The plenipotentiary ambassador in Mexico added to this news,

Moisés Ninco Daza, who celebrated the discovery of the missing Colombian women in Villahermosa and also indicated that through the consulate they will provide them with help to return to Colombia.

“Our Consul General in Cancún María Soledad Garzón has just confirmed to us that the Government of Tabasco has located the Colombian women victims of human trafficking who disappeared in Villahermosa, who will undergo medical checkups to review their health status. Through this same consulate, everything necessary will be coordinated for them to return to their homes.“.

Our Consul General🇨🇴 in Cancún María Soledad Garzón has just confirmed to us that the Government of Tabasco🇲🇽 has located the Colombian women victims of human trafficking who disappeared in Villahermosa, who will undergo medical checkups to review their health status.… — Moisés Ninco Daza (@MoisesAlvaro_) January 14, 2024

