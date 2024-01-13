Denmark | King Frederik X ascends the throne – This is how the historic day unfolds

Queen Margaret unexpectedly announced in her New Year's speech that she would abdicate. Something similar has not happened in Denmark for almost 900 years.

in Denmark history will be made today when the queen who ruled the country for 52 years Margaret II abdicates. In his place, Crown Prince Frederik, as king, will become Denmark's formal head of state Frederick X.

It is the first time in nearly 900 years that a Danish monarch voluntarily abdicates. The 83-year-old Queen Margaret announced the decision, which surprised the Danes, in her New Year's speech.

Large crowds are expected to arrive in Copenhagen to watch the handover ceremonies in the afternoon. On the other hand, of the foreign royal houses, at least the royals of Sweden and Britain do not participate in the event.

According to the Swedish court, it is a normal practice of royal circles, according to which changes of power on the throne are an internal matter of each monarchy.

The change of power ceremonies in the afternoon in Copenhagen do not include the actual crowning of the new king. The main event is organized in the center of power in Christiansborg Palace, where the Danish Parliament and the Prime Minister's Office are located, among others.

Danish court by the day progresses in such a way that first the crown prince couple Frederik and Mary transfer by car from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg. After them, the retreating Queen Margaret in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by cavalrymen of the Guard's hussar regiment, makes the same journey.

At 15:00 Finnish time, a session of the so-called Government Council will be held, in which the Queen, the Crown Prince and the Danish government will participate. Power changes the moment Queen Margaret has signed the document of abdication. After this, the former queen leaves Christiansborg, but now by car.

Prime Minister at 4 p.m Mette Frederiksen proclaims from the balcony of Christiansborg that power has changed. After this, the new king makes a speech and announces his own motto as ruler. The speech is followed by 27 honorary shots from cannons.

As a sign of the change of parts, the new royal couple leaves Christiansborg in a horse-drawn carriage and escorted by cavalry.

Margareeta does not make a complete separation from her previous life, but is ready to represent the royal house as her son's deputy if necessary – although only after that, if Frederik's son, the prince, is also Christian has been prevented from replacing his father.

of Denmark the change of power takes place 52 years after the then 31-year-old Crown Princess Margaret ascended the throne of her father the King Frederick IXafter the death of Margaret was Denmark's first female monarch since the Kalmar Union, which united Denmark, Norway and Sweden at the turn of the 14th and 15th centuries, ruled of Margaret I.

The Danish succession to the crown was changed in 1953 so that a woman could also become ruler if there were no male heirs. Margareta only had sisters. Later, the order of succession was renewed so that the eldest child of the ruler, regardless of gender, is the first in the order of succession to the crown.

Denmark's new 55-year-old king has a strong sports background, Frederik has competed in, for example, sailing at the international top level. Frederik met his Australian spouse Mary Donaldson, who will now become Queen Mary, at the Sydney Summer Olympics in 2000. The couple married in 2004 and have four children.

Both the new king and his mother have been very popular among the Danes.