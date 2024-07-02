The development team UNIVRS has announced with a trailer Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable Release Date for Meta Quest 2 and 3: the virtual reality action game based on the work of Hajime Isayama will be available in early access starting from July 23, at a price of just €4.99.

This preliminary version of the tie-in will include the first two chapters of the campaigneach characterized by a duration ranging from two to three hours, as well as a plot that retraces the events of the famous anime.

“We listened to the voices of the fans members of the Attack on Titan community, and we can’t wait to give them what they want,” said Keigo Fujikawa, CEO of UNIVRS. “You’ve been patiently waiting for Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable since the 2022 announcement, and we’re excited to share our hard work with you.”