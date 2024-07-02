The development team UNIVRS has announced with a trailer Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable Release Date for Meta Quest 2 and 3: the virtual reality action game based on the work of Hajime Isayama will be available in early access starting from July 23, at a price of just €4.99.
This preliminary version of the tie-in will include the first two chapters of the campaigneach characterized by a duration ranging from two to three hours, as well as a plot that retraces the events of the famous anime.
“We listened to the voices of the fans members of the Attack on Titan community, and we can’t wait to give them what they want,” said Keigo Fujikawa, CEO of UNIVRS. “You’ve been patiently waiting for Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable since the 2022 announcement, and we’re excited to share our hard work with you.”
Attack on Titan Returns
While we wait for the possible announcement of the Meta Quest 3S, the budget version of Meta’s VR headset, the platform continues to grow on the catalog front and Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable demonstrates this very clearly, given the great popularity of the license.
In the game we will play the role of a recruit of the Survey Corps, called to use his own three-dimensional maneuvering equipment in order to fight the giants who have breached the Walls, strike their necks with the blades provided and protect the inhabitants.
There virtual reality will make the gameplay particularly frenetic and engaging, as we project ourselves from one building to another thanks to pressure cables and organize with our companions the best strategy to eliminate our enormous opponents before they devour us.
