Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakablethe virtual reality adventure based on the popular anime and manga, is coming to Meta Quest through Meta Quest Store in early access next Tuesday, July 23.

This early access version of the game will allow you to play the first 2-3 hours of the game. More information about the title can be found below.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable – Early Access

Join the Exploration Corps and help defend the human race from the onslaught of the Titans that have breached Wall Maria. Quickly traverse the districts within the walls using your Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear to spot incoming threats. Team up with members of the Regiment and protect unsuspecting civilians from the Titans’ rampage.

Pick up a set of dual blades and charge into battle as a budding recruit. Complete timed objectives, including defending the outpost, secure supply drops to aid your teammates in combat, and slash at towering Titans that increase in difficulty. Earn stars and extra points to unlock better gear, like upgraded blades and guns, and new skills and abilities.

Immerse yourself fully in exploring the inner walls and surrounding areas through virtual reality. Experience the horrors of the Titan invasion as you traverse the cityscape, skimming buildings from two to eight stories high with accurate scaling. The voice actors from the English and Japanese versions of the anime reprise their roles in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

“We’ve listened to the voices of the Attack on Titan fan community and we’re eager to give them what they want.”said Keigo Fujikawa, CEO of UNIVRS. “You’ve been patiently waiting since we announced Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable in 2022, and we’re excited to share all of our hard work with you.”

Let’s see the new trailer below.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable – Early Access Trailer