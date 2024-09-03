In this episode of Ellas Hoy, we go to Venezuela, where it has been reported that the many women imprisoned following the elections of July 28 face overcrowding, lack of water and torture. We also go to Afghanistan, where after a ruling by the Taliban regime restricting women’s voices in public, many have joined together in an online movement rejecting this new law. Finally, we explore three stories of athletes who stand out at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

#Venezuela #Torture #illtreatment #reported #women #detained #elections