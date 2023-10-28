Studio MAPPA and Pony Canyon published the final trailer de The attack of the Giants in view of the airing of the highly anticipated final episode of the anime series.

Needless to say, the film includes some terrible spoilers for those who have not yet seen the previous episodes of the series, while for everyone else it represents a tasty appetizer in view of the broadcast of the grand finale, in which we see all the main characters and some sequences again truly spectacular that herald a truly epic final battle.