Studio MAPPA and Pony Canyon published the final trailer de The attack of the Giants in view of the airing of the highly anticipated final episode of the anime series.
Needless to say, the film includes some terrible spoilers for those who have not yet seen the previous episodes of the series, while for everyone else it represents a tasty appetizer in view of the broadcast of the grand finale, in which we see all the main characters and some sequences again truly spectacular that herald a truly epic final battle.
A ten year long series
We remind you that the final episode of Attack on Titan will air on November 4, 2023 in Japan and streaming worldwide. In Italy it will be available on Crunchyroll.
According to information shared previously it will last 86 minutes, practically more than triple compared to Japanese anime standards. A real event for fans of the series, who have long been waiting for the conclusion of the animated transposition of Hajime Isayama’s work, the first season of which aired way back in 2013.
#Attack #Titan #trailer #final #episode #anime #released