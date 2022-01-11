The attack of the Giants he has finally arrived at his final season and the fans who have been following him for years can’t wait to see him in action. An example is missbricosplay, which also offers us its own cosplay by Sasha Braus.

missbricosplay explains that she started watching The Attack of the Giants when she was 13 and now she is 22. She claims she is ready to see the ending, but at the same time she is not ready. The photographic shots offer us Sasha Braus saluting, eating a sandwich and finally we can admire the hooded cape of the warriors of the research team.

Tell us, what do you think of the cosplay by Sasha Braus by missbricosplay? Has the character of Attack on Titan been recreated in the best way, or have you seen higher quality versions?