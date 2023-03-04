After a painful wait, crunchyroll just confirmed that Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now available to its subscribers in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

It must be emphasized that this is the first half of the finale of the global anime phenomenon before it reaches its epic conclusion in the fall of 2023.

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama and published by kodansha With more than 100 million volumes sold worldwide, the final season of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 It is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedor; kakegurui) and produced by the MAPPA studio, best known for animating Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Manthe second season of Vinland Saga and the future hell’s paradise.

Source: Crunchyroll

Series composition is by Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man; Mob Psycho 100); character design by Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro); the main animation direction by Daisuke Niinuma (DAYS) and Manabu Akita (kakegurui); art direction by Kuniaki Nemoto (Futakoi Alternative); edited by Masato Yoshitake (Chainsaw Man; Cyberpunk: Edgerunners); and music composed by Kohta Yamamoto (86 EIGHTY-SIX) and Hiroyuki Sawano (Blue Exorcists; kill la kill).

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 Synopsis:

The fate of the world hangs in the balance when Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. Determined to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a disparate group of his former comrades and enemies fight to stop his deadly mission, but the question is, can they stop him?

As we already told you, this is only the first half of the third part of the final season of Attack on Titan that will arrive in the fall, so fans will have to be very patient.

On the other hand, which dubbing actors lend their voices to the characters in Attack on Titan:

Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Marina Inoue as Armin Arlelt

Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer

Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss

Kisho Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein

Yu Shimamura as Annie Leonhart

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun

Romi Park as Hange Zoë

Hiroshi Kamiya as Captain Levi

Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger

Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grace

Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun

Manami Numakura as Pieck Finger

What do you think of the arrival of the episode?