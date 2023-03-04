The administration of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), launched this Friday (3.Mar.2023) the new visual identity of the State Executive, with the slogan “São Paulo is everyone”.

In Publication made on the profile of the government of São Paulo on Instagram, a video with images of the state speaks in a “3D government”representing the 3 pillars of Tarcísio’s administration: development, dialogue and dignity.

Watch (1min18s):

“[A nova marca do governo do Estado de São Paulo] carries in itself the pillars that guide the new government and the paths that will be taken so that São Paulo moves forward with even more speed, and so that people have the support they need in the State to live, produce, perform and transform”says the caption post.

GOVERNMENT OF TARCÍSIO DE FREITAS

Carioca Tarcísio de Freitas was elected in the 2nd round, on October 30, 2022, with 55.27% of the valid votes. It was the 1st time that the former Minister of Infrastructure of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contested an election.

His tenure at the head of the portfolio was marked by transferring Union assets to the private sector. Tarcísio’s main argument for this was the low budget of the ministry and autarchies, such as the DNIT (National Department of Transport Infrastructure).

The privatization policy is also foreseen in Tarcísio’s government plan. He claims to evaluate the privatization of the you know (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo).

In his 1st speech at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo), headquarters of the inauguration event as governor, Tarcísio stated that the responsibility of governing the State is “huge“, but “the motivation to make a difference is greater”. The governor said that the “popular demands” should direct the actions of the State.