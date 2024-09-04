Saldo: Russian Armed Forces in Poltava Attack NATO Military Instructors

The Military Institute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Poltava, which was hit by Russian troops with missiles, was a base where foreign instructors from NATO countries taught, Kherson Region Governor Volodymyr Saldo reported.

According to him, Kyiv is under the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance states. And they, in turn, encourage sending specialists to the combat zone in Ukraine. Saldo explained that in order to develop the territory, training centers are needed.

There are NATO instructors there who are still training mobilized Ukrainians who are caught on the streets and sent to training centers. Vladimir Saldo Governor of the Kherson region

Saldo emphasized that one of such points in Poltava recently came under attack by the Russian Armed Forces. He reported that the damaged training center was one of the bases where Ukrainian servicemen were trained in modern warfare.

Earlier, it was reported that foreign military personnel could have been in the Poltava center during the missile strike. reported “Military Chronicle”. According to the channel, this is about the 179th training center of the signal troops (military unit A3990). Moreover, the strike occurred during the formation of personnel.

This information was confirmed by the chairman of the RF Public Chamber commission on sovereignty issues, co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions Vladimir Rogov. According to him, Russian troops struck the center at the moment when more than 500 Ukrainian soldiers were forming up.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered major losses as a result of an attack on the center in Poltava

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava with an Iskander missile. It could have killed hundreds of soldiers. The exact number of casualties and losses among the Ukrainian Armed Forces is still unknown. Ukraine and Russia provide different data.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Russian Armed Forces strike and confirmed the heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a result of the attack on the center in Poltava. According to him, 180 people were wounded, 41 soldiers did not survive. Later, Kyiv reported an increase in the number of victims. The Prosecutor General’s Office transmitted about 51 victims.

Following the official statements, the Ukrainian authorities were criticized, Kyiv was accused of deliberately downplaying the number of victims of the missile strike. Verkhovna Rada deputy Artem Dmitruk believes that the authorities are distorting the data because they are “afraid that they will have to answer.” The MP stated that most of the soldiers did not survive precisely because of the negligence of their commanders.

According to Rogov, the chairman of the Zaporizhzhya movement “We are together with Russia,” Kyiv’s losses due to the attack in Poltava “are in the hundreds.” And, as anonymous Ukrainian analysts claim, this number could increase and reach 600.