Failure occurred on Tuesday morning (September 3); up until the publication of this text, no new occurrences had been reported.

A failure in the navigation systems at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, on the morning of Tuesday (September 3, 2024), caused delays and re-routing of passengers to other flights throughout the day, causing dissatisfaction among users. In less than 5 days, this was the 2nd occurrence of a failure attributed to GPS (global positioning systemor global positioning system, in Portuguese).

In a note, the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) reported having received a new report of interference from members of the São Paulo Regional Air Control Administration.

“In the morning, Anatel São Paulo management had detected interfering signals with the agency’s monitoring stations at Guarulhos International Airport, which prompted immediate field work with teams of inspectors to try to locate the source of the interference. The team of inspectors is currently working and searching to locate the source of the interference and thus solve the problem.”says the note sent to Brazil Agency.

The airline Latam reported, in a note, that its operations at Guarulhos airport are now back to normal.Some takeoffs were delayed on Tuesday morning (3), due to technical issues at the airport, a fact completely beyond Latam’s control.“, he said.

Already the Gol Airlines stated that it had registered specific impacts on its operations in the morning, due to interference in the airport’s GPS system signal.The situation, which also affects other airlines, is being managed jointly with the airport administration. All affected customers have received the expected facilities and the company reinforces that the actions regarding flights were taken with a focus on safety.”, he declared in the statement sent to Brazil Agency.

As of the closing of this edition, the Blue and the Decea (Department of Airspace Control), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), had not spoken out.

On Thursday (August 29), the first GPS interference caused delays in several flights. Decea reported that the instability of GPS signal reception by aircraft operating at Guarulhos airport affected the capacity of the aircraft’s Global Navigation Satellite Systems. At the time, the FAB reported that an aircraft from the Special Flight Inspection Group had been called to carry out a radio monitoring inspection in the airport’s surroundings to investigate the causes of the problem.

With information from Brazil Agency.