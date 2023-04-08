Mexico.- Last Sunday, April 2, all of Mexico dressed in mourning after it was announced that the former rector of the University of Guadalajara, Raúl Padilla, tragically lost his life inside his home at the age of 69 years.

Undoubtedly, Raul Padilla faithfully represented the world of entertainment and culture due to his extensive experience and knowledge, but unfortunately he took his own life inside his home in GuadalajaraJalisco.

After the news of the sad deathfriends and relatives of the culture magnate sent condolences to the entire Padilla family, but what was surprising was that Itatí Cantoral dedicated a message to him as his ex-partner.

It was through the platform instagram where the actress published a photograph where she appears with Raúl Padilla accompanied by a few words.

“We continue to ask for the eternal rest of the lawyer Raúl Padilla López. For his children @jessy_padilla_7 and @raul_padilla_padilla so that they have the comfort they need. As well as their relatives. Good Friday, sad, “wrote the artist.

It must be remembered that Itatí had a loving relationship with Padilla, in fact since 2014 she was related to him despite being married to Carlos Alberto, from whom she officially separated in 2017.

However, it was not until 2019 that Itatí Cantoral and Raúl Padilla were publicly captured together.

Even Raúl Padilla attended the graduation of Cantoral’s son, Eduardo, although at that time he denied that there was a relationship between his mother and the former rector, but both had been dating for quite some time, albeit privately.