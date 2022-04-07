BAt least two people were killed in an attack in the center of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, according to paramedics. According to the information, around ten other people suffered gunshot wounds, one was in mortal danger.

An assassin shot at patrons of a pub on busy Dizengoff Street, police said. Security forces were looking for the perpetrator. The police called on residents not to leave their homes.

The rescue service Zaka reported that security forces exchanged gunfire with the assassin. Sirens could be heard again and again in the city center, and a police helicopter circled the area.

Eleven people have been killed in a series of attacks in Israel over the past two weeks. In two of the three attacks, the attackers were Israeli Arabs with ties to IS. In the most recent attack a week ago, the assassin was a Palestinian.

The country fears further acts of violence during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which began on Saturday. The attacks marked the bloodiest week in Israel in 16 years.

There have been repeated attacks in Tel Aviv in the past. In January 2016, an Israeli Arab shot dead two people on Dizengoff Street. In June 2016, two shot dead four Israelis and injured several others in Sarona Park in central Tel Aviv.