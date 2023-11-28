A fight between Colombians in Poland alerted the authorities. The men clashed with stones, bottles and knives in a house in the city of Tychy, where one of them was killed.

Around 2 am on November 26, the Police were informed of a violent fight. Bangs and screams were heard in the neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the confrontation, The uniformed officers found a 34-year-old Colombian on the ground with a fatal wound. According to the Tychy Prosecutor’s Office, he was allegedly attacked with a knife from behind.

Paramedics tried to revive him for several minutes, but the efforts were in vain. They declared him dead.

House in Tychy, Poland, where the fight between Colombians occurred.

In the house there was another Colombian, 21 years old, with injuries from the blunt elements. He was transferred to a care center. The injuries were not life-threatening, authorities maintained.

“The Police captured all the participants in the fight. They were Colombian citizens between 21 and 34 years old.“said Paulina Kęsek, press officer of the Tychy Police, for local media.

The four detained men, who were in Poland working in various jobs, will be taken to court to answer for what happened. In parallel, authorities ordered an autopsy to be performed on the murdered Colombian.

‘I had to see you leave when I least expected it’: they mourn the death of a Colombian in Poland

Although the Police did not reveal the identities of the victim and those involved in the fight, in Tolima they have mourned the death of Julio Cesar Hernandez.

“He went to seek his future abroad, for the well-being of his family, and a vile coward took his life in Poland over a complaint,” relatives said through social networks.

Julio César Hernández, a Colombian who was in Poland. See also Ukraine-Russia, Moscow withdraws some troops from the border

“Why did you leave me alone, daddy? We had talked about how you were never going to leave me alone, man,” wrote another of his relatives.

The Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out the corresponding investigations to determine the causes behind the brawl and who fatally attacked the man. The Colombian’s family is expected to receive an official report so they can decide how they will bury him.

