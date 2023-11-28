Mouths closed, at least until December 31st of this year due to the imposition of Honda HRC. Yet not the words, but the expressions of Marc Marquez said it all, or almost. After the first run aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 of the Gresini Racing team, the 8-time world champion sat down in his new chair, gloves and helmet removed, then turned towards his new team, showing off a smile unequivocal.

It was what he hoped for, what he ardently desired after three ordeal seasons riding a Honda that had lost the key to the problem, the right path for development and the ideas to return to being the point of reference not only in sales dedicated to motorcycles road, but also from a technological point of view in racing.

Marquez, in fact, only gave himself over to the fans for photos and handshakes, but not to the microphones. The drivers who shared the track with him today outlined – at least in part, but effectively – the Cervera champion’s first day of testing.

One in particular has drawn a picture that gives a glimpse of an interesting 2024 not only for Marc and Gresini, but also for all MotoGP fans who are looking for another season as exciting as the one that has just ended. We are talking about Enea Bastianini.

The Rimini native, who will race with the official Ducati team again next year, had important words for Marquez. What impressed him wasn’t so much seeing him fast right away. This is in fact something that many have predicted since the announcement of his move to the Gresini team. Enea was amazed to see Marquez’s speed at a certain point on the track.

From the data viewed at the end of the day of testing, near turn 8 of the Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Marquez was the fastest Ducati rider and with only a few hours on board a bike that he has often seen in front of him, but nothing special. more.

“I looked at Marc’s data before coming to the debrief and he went very well from the start. He was very quick,” said Bastianini to answer the inevitable question about his new brand mate’s day.

Marquez set the fourth overall time of the day, just a few tenths behind the reference time set by Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia RS-GP that he knows so well.

“The Ducati is a very fast bike, but he went fast straight away and his time attack also showed how fast he went,” Enea continued.

“He was the fastest Ducati rider of all at turn 8. His speed in that part of the track is impressive. For the rest, nothing new.” That’s right, nothing new. Marquez is always that Marquez. And it won’t be at all surprising if in a few months he will be competing for victory with the usual suspects…