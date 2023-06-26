New changeover between the Spaniard and Djokovic. Good news for the Azzurri: career highs for both Jannik (equaled the placement obtained on 10 April) and Lorenzo
Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth reign as No. 1 in less than a year begins today. With the twenty-sixth week of the Spaniard at the top of the ranking, the umpteenth seasonal change in the lead between Novak Djokovic and the 20-year-old from Murcia begins, with the latter now master after the victory of the Queen’s Club of London, first in his career on grass. Alcaraz rises to 7675 points, eighty more than the Serbian, who did not take the field. Since the beginning of the year, it is already the sixth time that the standings have changed hands. Next showdown at Wimbledon, and in that case the calculations are easy: given that no points were awarded last year, whoever goes ahead between Nole and Carlos in the tournament on July 17 will be No. 1, except in the case of a double clamorous elimination of both within the third round. Medvedev remains in third place, followed by Ruud, Tsitsipas, Rune and Rublev.
The blues – There are two good news for Italy: with the placement in the quarterfinals in Halle, opposed to Taylor Fritz’s exit in the second round at Queen’s, Jannik Sinner overtook the American who in the corresponding week last year had won the title in Eastbourne. The South Tyrolean thus returned to number 8 in the world, thus equaling the career high established on April 10 and ensuring a place among the top eight seeds at Wimbledon, with the consequent advantages. A little further down, Lorenzo Musetti, who reached the quarterfinals at Queen’s, enters the top 15 in the world, a personal best, becoming fifteenth, thanks to overtaking the other American Tommy Paul. For the rest, it is Alexander Bublik who has the greatest reason to celebrate, who has dug out the 500 in Halle. The Kazakh gains twenty-two positions in one fell swoop, hoisting himself to twenty-sixth, his career high.
