Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth reign as No. 1 in less than a year begins today. With the twenty-sixth week of the Spaniard at the top of the ranking, the umpteenth seasonal change in the lead between Novak Djokovic and the 20-year-old from Murcia begins, with the latter now master after the victory of the Queen’s Club of London, first in his career on grass. Alcaraz rises to 7675 points, eighty more than the Serbian, who did not take the field. Since the beginning of the year, it is already the sixth time that the standings have changed hands. Next showdown at Wimbledon, and in that case the calculations are easy: given that no points were awarded last year, whoever goes ahead between Nole and Carlos in the tournament on July 17 will be No. 1, except in the case of a double clamorous elimination of both within the third round. Medvedev remains in third place, followed by Ruud, Tsitsipas, Rune and Rublev.