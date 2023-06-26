Compared to the original, this Brabus G-Class copy is not a driving environmental crime

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a true design icon. The car has been on the market since 1979 and in those years not much has changed in the styling. The major change was in 1990 with the W463 chassis. With that came Mercedes Benz with a split between the rugged G-Classes (for the military and so on) and the luxury street versions.

In 2023, the G-Class is still the car you want to shine on Instagram. But there are people who still look at such a big G with furrowed eyebrows. It is of course not an environmentally friendly car.

Look, it is refreshing in itself that they do not come up with PHEV powertrains at Mercedes to suggest sustainability. It is a V8 or a diesel and not otherwise.

Brabus G-Class copy

But if you want to combine the looks of a G-Class with a bit of environmentally friendly intentions, then we have good news for you! You can also convert a Jimny into a G-Class. That in itself is not new, there are more companies that have taken on this task. In this case it is a Brabus G-Class. That’s funny again.

Then look how cool this one is! The car comes from Jimny Academy in Dubai. This is the so-called Final Edition. Why it’s called that, I have no idea. Perhaps because it is a convertible and the car should resemble the Final Edition of the G-Class convertible?

Also a Bronco

If you find the idea of ​​a G-Class convertible a bit corny, we have more good news for you! There is also a variant of the Jimny Academy that should resemble the classic Ford Bronco.

This one might look even cooler than the Brabus G-Class convertible copy. Chief editor @michaelras has a bit of the case that the nose is very high compared to the real Bronco. He seems to have a point there:

From a technical point of view – as far as we know – nothing will change on the Jimny’s. So a neat 1.5 four-cylinder with enough horsepower to drive through the mud.

Photo credits: Jimmy Academy through Instagram

This article Brabus G-Class copy has very low emissions appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Brabus #GClass #copy #extremely #emissions