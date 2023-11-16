Dhe Serbian tennis world number one Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals together with the Italian local hero at the ATP Finals in Turin thanks to the help of Jannik Sinner. Sinner beat Boris Becker’s Danish protégé Holger Rune 6:2, 5:7, 6:4.

This meant that Djokovic’s battle for his place in the semi-finals came to a happy end after his previous 7:6 (7:1), 4:6, 6:1 against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. If Rune were successful against Sinner, the six-time finals winner from the Balkans would be eliminated.

Due to Djokovic’s loss of a set against Hurkacz, Sinner had already become the first Italian to reach the semifinals of an annual final of the eight best of the season before his duel with Rune. Freed from any pressure, the South Tyrolean initially built on his strong performance two days earlier in the group game against Djokovic in the group final. But when Rune, whose coach Becker had previously sat in the box with Djokovic, was injured, the local crowd favorite was temporarily out of step, but found his way back into the match in the deciding set.

Zverev also has to tremble

On the way to his second win in the Green Group against Hurkacz, who had replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Djokovic initially had problems with the opponent’s serve, but kept his nerve in the tiebreak. After winning the first set, the Grand Slam record winner put his sporting success in Sinner’s hands early on by losing the second set, before the “Djoker” was still in the race for his twelfth participation in the round of the best by winning the match Was able to hold four at a year-end tournament.

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2021, can no longer make it to the semi-finals like Djokovic on his own. The Hamburger is challenged after a win and a defeat on Friday evening against the Russian Andrej Rublew and, in addition to his own win, also needs a success from Rublew’s compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the previous match against Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) in order to be able to move into the semi-finals.