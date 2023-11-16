The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports has created a monitoring table to reinforce the control of clandestine tourist accommodation that operates without having submitted the corresponding responsible declaration and that, therefore, are considered an illegal and unregulated offer. The table will meet quarterly and will serve to learn about the progress regarding the tracking of those tourist accommodations, mainly homes for tourist use, that are not registered in the Registry of Tourist Companies and Activities of the Region and that are advertised on web pages of offer.

The objective of the initiative is, on the one hand, to ensure that the detected accommodation submits its classification request and eliminate it from the platforms until it is regulated and, if necessary, activate the sanctioning process and remove it from the market.

To do this, one of the inspectors from the Tourism Management Office of the Tourism Institute will be dedicated to monitoring the platforms’ websites. In addition, a direct consultation gateway was implemented with the regional public registry of regulated establishments so that platforms can check whether an accommodation is registered before accepting the registration of its advertisement. To reinforce this work, the Tourism Department will have the support of an external tracking tool that will facilitate the detection of irregular accommodation advertised on this type of web pages.

During the last month, the Tourism Institute informed the sector’s main online marketing platform of 150 irregular accommodations to be removed. Furthermore, in recent months 55 disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.

The monitoring board is made up of the director of the Tourism Institute, Juan Francisco Martínez, along with staff from the Tourism Management Office of this entity, and representatives of the Tourism Board; the Federation of Entrepreneurs of the Murcia Region of Hospitality and Tourism (Hoytú); the Association of Hotels and Accommodations of the Costa Cálida (Hostetur); the Association of Hospitality and Tourist Accommodation Entrepreneurs of Cartagena and its Region (Hostecar); the Association of Tourist Apartments of the Region of Murcia (Aloja), Gregorio Morales; and the Hoteliers Association of Caravaca de la Cruz, (Hodeca).