De Minaur is a goblin, he plays well across the board, he pushes a lot with his serve and as soon as he can he flies to the net to avoid Berrettini’s bombardment. The blue enters the game with a dirty ace, keeps the game of one equal and then tries to contain the Australian who, however, does everything well by climbing with ease at 2-1. Matteo appears a bit packed and in the fourth game he immediately offers his rival two break points: De Minaur does not let them escape and flies ahead 3-1 by exploiting the uncertain start of the blue top 10 in the best of the world.

They are painful games for Matteo, he struggles to respond, he doesn’t break through on the serve. He needs a powerful body first. at 5-2, to avoid sending De Minaur near the set point. A second usual from Berrettini allows the blue to shorten to 3-5, but after 29 minutes the set ends up in the hands of De Minaur who does not let go, taking strength in the partial after just 29 minutes of play. In the second set Berrettini magically finds the first serve and everything seems easier. Two games kept to zero and Berrettini goes up 2-1. But on 3 equal the good moment of Matteo vanishes, the service loses precision and with a straight down the line finished in the corridor he allows the break that launches De Minaur forward first 4-3 and then 5-3. But when it comes to turning the game around, Berrettini is ready. At 4-5, with De Minaur serving to close the game, Berrettini plays three points with the utmost care and then the Australian’s double bonfire gives him the unexpected 5 all. With a very complicated but winning game, Matteo ensures at least the tie break that De Minaur reaches with courage. With a response at the intersection of the lines De Minaur starts with the mini break; then Matteo does not have a backhand on the pitch and the Australian climbs 3-0 when Berrettini sends a forehand into the stands. The two run on 4-2 Australia, then De Minaur makes the blue run, arrives at the quadruple match point, closing on the third occasion (the first with the service available) after Matteo’s last airy straight. To decide the challenge is now the double between Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli against John Peers and Luke Saville. Luca Marianantoni