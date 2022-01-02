Francis at the Angelus: «God wants to live with us», even within «dark areas. Faced with »human« frailties, he does not hold back. Let’s talk to him in front of the crib “

VATICAN CITY. «God wants to live with us, in the face of our fragility he does not hold back. Let’s talk to him in front of the crib ». Pope Francis affirms this at today’s Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, during which he encourages us to invite «Jesus to the dark areas of our life, to our” inner stables “. He is not afraid to enter our unkempt lives ».

Overlooking the window of the study in the Vatican Apostolic Palace to recite the Marian Prayer with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff begins by recalling that today’s Gospel “offers us a beautiful phrase, which we always pray at the Angelus and that alone reveals the meaning of Christmas to us: “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us” ». He repeats it. And then he explains: «These words, if we think about them, contain a paradox. They bring together two opposite realities: the Word and the flesh. “Word” indicates that Jesus is the eternal Word of the Father, infinite, which has always existed, before all created things; “Flesh” instead indicates our created reality, fragile, limited, mortal ». Before Christ they were “two separate worlds: Heaven opposite to earth, infinite opposite to finite, spirit opposite to matter”. And there is another «opposition in the Prologue of John’s Gospel, another binomial: light and darkness. Jesus is the light of God who entered the darkness of the world. God is light: in him there is no opacity; in us, on the other hand, there are many darknesses. Now, with Jesus, Light and darkness meet: holiness and guilt, grace and sin ».

What does the Gospel want to announce “with these polarities? A splendid thing: God’s way of acting. In the face of our frailty, the Lord does not hold back. He does not remain in his blessed eternity and in his infinite light, but draws near, becomes flesh, descends into darkness, inhabits lands that are foreign to him. He does it because he is not resigned to the fact that we can get lost by going far from him, far from eternity, far from light ». Here is the work of God: «To come among us. If we consider ourselves unworthy, that doesn’t stop him. If we refuse him, he never tires of looking for us. If we are not ready and willing to welcome him, he still prefers to come ».

The Bishop of Rome observes: «We often keep our distance from God because we think we are not worthy of him for other reasons. And it is true. But Christmas invites us to see things from his point of view. God desires to incarnate. If your heart seems too polluted by evil, disordered, do not close yourself, do not be afraid ». Bergoglio exhorts us to think of the stable in Bethlehem: «Jesus was born there, in that poverty, to tell you that he is certainly not afraid to visit your heart, to live a shabby life. Inhabit. It is the verb used today by the Gospel: it expresses total sharing, a great intimacy. This God wants ».

Francis asks himself: «And we, do we want to make room for him? In words, yes, but concretely? Maybe there are aspects of life that we keep to ourselves, exclusive, of the interior places in which we are afraid that the Gospel will enter, where we do not want to put God in the middle ». In these Christmas days, “it will do us good to welcome the Lord right there. As? For example, stopping in front of the nativity scene, because it shows Jesus coming to live all of our concrete, ordinary life, where all is not well, there are many problems: shepherds who work hard, Herod who threatens the innocent, a great poverty. .. But in the midst of all this there is God, who wants to live with us. And he waits for us to present our situations to him, what we are experiencing ». So, in front of the crib, “let’s talk to Jesus about our concrete events. Let’s officially invite him into our life, especially in the dark areas, in our “inner stables”. And let us also tell him without fear the social and ecclesial problems of our time, because God loves to live among us ».

The Pope invokes the Mother of God, “in whom the Word became flesh”, so that “she helps us to cultivate a greater intimacy with the Lord”.

