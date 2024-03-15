The doors of Dermatology of over 40 Italian university and hospital centers are reopened, on the occasion of the awareness campaign on adult atopic dermatitis 'On the side of your skin', promoted by Sidemast (Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases) and in its fourth edition. An initiative that will allow citizens across Italy to receive free dermatological consultations from 23 March to 15 April. The campaign – created with the patronage of the Association of Italian hospital dermatologists-venereologists and public health (Adoi) and the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (Andea) and with the non-conditioning contribution of Sanofi – has expanded its offer: compared to the 28 centers that joined the initiative in 2023, putting more than 1,300 patients under the microscope, this year those involved will be more than 40, from the North to the South of the country.

Thanks to the consultations carried out during the Open days it will be possible, in the event of a positive diagnosis, to direct patients towards the Sidemast reference centers in the area so that they can undertake the most suitable therapeutic path for each of them. To access consultations, booking is mandatory on the toll-free number 800086875 active 7 days a week from 10am to 6pm, starting from 2pm today.

“The campaign – Giuseppe Argenziano, Sidemast president – has an immense ethical and strategic value for our society. It is not only about bringing people who suffer from this disabling disease ever closer to the dermatologists who have the task of treating it as best as possible, but also to raise awareness among the entire population of the prevention measures for atopic dermatitis”.

“This new edition of the campaign, compared to previous years – states Per Marco Ardigò, member of the Sidemast Board of Directors and responsible for awareness campaigns – significantly extends the project to other Italian dermatological centers, to reach the greatest possible number of patients on the national territory. The objective is both to raise citizens' awareness of the issue of atopic dermatitis and to bring patients closer to specialized Italian centers capable of offering diagnostic assistance and innovative therapeutic proposals”.

“Atopic dermatitis – concludes Maria Concetta Fargnoli, vice president of Sidemast – affects approximately 20% of children and 2-5% of adults. In adults it manifests itself with dryness, redness, abrasions and thickening of the skin, accompanied by intense itching. It is mainly localized on the face and neck, in the crease of the elbow, behind the knee and on the hands but can also affect larger areas of the body. Itching is the most important symptom, it can be very intense and interfere with sleep, daily activities, study and work skills. The clinical manifestations often localized in visible areas and the itching negatively affect the patient's personal life and social relationships with important repercussions on their quality of life and on the psychological sphere”.